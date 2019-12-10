Mrs. Martha Wilkerson Sampson, age 69, passed away Saturday morning, December 7th, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. Mrs. Sampson was born in Screven County on August 8th, 1950, to Mr. Milton Bunch and Mrs. Ida Jane Yarbrough Bunch.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for many years, retiring from Pride Manufacturing after 25 years of experience.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, most of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James C. Wilkerson; two daughters, Jennifer Bunch and Laura NeSmith; and her granddaughter, Charlotte Gay.
She is survived by her four children, Jim Wilkerson (Monica) of Statesboro, Janie Gay (Wesley) of Portal, Gidget Mcfearin of Statesboro and Wade Wilkerson (Cynthia) of Reidsville. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
The graveside service and burial will be held at a later date.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019