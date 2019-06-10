Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Martin Thomas "Tommy" Conner. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



The Bulloch County native was a 1956 graduate of Portal High School. Following graduation, Tommy moved to Savannah, Georgia, and worked for nine years with Continental Can. He moved back to Bulloch County, making his home in the Middleground Community in 1962. He began working for Brown's Transport in 1965, and retired as a dock foreman in 1989. In 1990, Tommy began working for Louisiana Pacific, where he retired following 10 years of service.

Tommy loved being outside. One of his greatest joys was mowing grass for his friends, family and neighbors. He also loved fishing and the time he spent with family on the Ogeechee River.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Cliatt Conner and Minnie Lee Woodcock Conner Morris; three brothers, James Clifford Conner, Ernest Bentley Conner and Wayne Winston Conner; a sister, Maggie Elizabeth "Beth" Pribbernow; and his stepfather, Vester Morris.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Debbie Hilton and Sheila and Keith Perkins, all of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Matt Hilton, Robert Hilton, Preston Moore and Ben Perkins; five great-grandchildren, Maggie, Bella, Preslee, Jackson and Samuel; a sister, Linda Faye Souther of Portal; and two sisters-in-law, Irma Conner and Beverly Conner, both of Statesboro. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from

5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder John Scott officiating.

Interment will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Matt Hilton, Robert Hilton, Preston Moore, Ben Perkins, Dewayne Conner and Bobby Turner.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, June 9, 2019

