STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Marvin Edward Wiggins, age 79, passed peacefully into rest Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Lillian Wiggins of Portal, Georgia, and resided in California many years before his return to Statesboro, Georgia.
He was a retired custodial technician.
He is survived by his adopted sisters, Mrs. Grace Brack, Statesboro, Ga.; Margaret weaver, Twin City, Ga.; and Gloria Joiner, Detroit, Mich.; four nieces, two nephews, other relatives and friends.
A viewing and celebration of life service will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The graveside and burial services will be held at noon on Monday, Marc 18, 2019, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019
