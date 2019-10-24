STATESBORO, Ga. -- Deacon Marvin N. Riggs, age 88, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
He was a native of Bulloch County, a graduate of William James High School, retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service and a retiree of Georgia Southern College (now University).
He was a devoted member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, where he served diligently on the board of deacons.
He is survived by one son, Alvin Riggs, Atlanta; two daughters, Marcia Riggs-Brown, Atlanta; and Sarena Riggs Raheem Young (Kenneth), Snellville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Jenne' Brown and Jaron Brown, both of Atlanta; and Maya Raheem, Snellville; one sister, Gwendolyn Collier, Statesboro; two brothers, Norman and Debra Riggs, Statesboro; and Julius Riggs, LaGrange, Ga.; one aunt, Georgia Mae Lundy, Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Sarah Coleman, Statesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The celebration of life for Dea. Marvin Riggs will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 50 Williams Road, Statesboro, GA, with the pastor, Elder Gary Wallace, as eulogist and Elder Joseph Mosley, presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, with full military honors.
Viewing for Dea. Riggs will begin at noon until 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with family visitation at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church from 6-7 p.m.
Dea. Riggs will be in repose at the church from 11 a. m. on Saturday morning until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Professional arrangements and services have been entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.
Statesboro Herald, October 24, 2019
