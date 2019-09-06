Mrs. Mary A. Lawrence, age 87, of Pembroke, Ga., passed into eternal rest on Thursday, August 29th, after an extended illness at Westwood Nursing Center of Statesboro, Ga.
She was a Bryan County native and retired from the Bryan County Board of Education as a custodian. She was a member of the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of Pembroke, Ga.
She is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Mary Angie (Johnnie) Miller and Mrs. Edward Sheree (Dewney) Ranger, both of Pembroke, Ga.; Mrs. Wanda Hayes of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Debbie (Michael) Jackson of Ellabell, Ga.; and Mrs. Millicent (Stevie) Stringer of Brooklet, Ga.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Rosalind Gillard of Pembroke, Ga.; Mrs. Annie Vernita Wells of Claxton, Ga.; and Mrs. Renee Neeley of Watkinsville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 185 South Poplar Street, Pembroke, Ga.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Mary Lawrence will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Pembroke, Ga., with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson officiating/pastor. Interment will be held in the Steven Grove Cemetery, Highway 119, Pembroke, Ga.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 6, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019