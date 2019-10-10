Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Mary Adina (Hill) Hodges. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Adina Hill Hodges, age 90, passed away Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at Southern Manor Retirement Inn in the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Mrs. Hodges was born March 1, 1929, in Graymont, Ga., now Twin City. She was the daughter of the late DeWitt and Zannie Mae Scarboro Hill. She was a 1945 graduate of Emanuel County Institute.

On September 27, 1946, she married Robby Edward Hodges Sr., who preceded her in death after 49 years of marriage in 1995.

Mr. and Mrs. Hodges owned and operated J.L. Hodges Department Store in Statesboro for 40 years.

Mrs. Hodges was a member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church. She was a resident of Southern Manor Retirement Inn for four years, where she was a founding member and treasurer of The Golden K Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

The family would like to especially thank the Southern Manor Companion Care and Staff for the many years of wonderful care. Especially her favorite caregivers, Elizabeth Jackson and Fabian Jones. Mrs. Hodges was loved by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, DeWitt and Marie Hill.

Surviving are her loving children, Robby E. Hodges Jr. of Woodstock, Ga.; Deborah (Larry) DeFoor, Jacksonville, Fla.; Zan Spann of Statesboro, Ga.; beloved son-in-law, Bob Spann of Midville, Ga.; and daughter-in-law, Micki

The family will receive visitors on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Patterson and the Rev. Chris Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Jason DeFoor, Tony Draper, Stuart Kane, Mike Hill, Andy Wallace and Landrum Hodges.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2019

