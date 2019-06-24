Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Agnes Hart Ross, age 90, died on June 19, 2019, at Willow Pond Senior Care in Statesboro, Georgia. Mary was born in Bulloch County, Georgia, on May 4, 1929, to Joseph Addison Hart Sr. and Pearl Brundage Hart.

Mary graduated from Georgia Teachers College in 1950 and taught junior high science and PE in Albany, Georgia.

She married Air Force officer Joe Ross in 1953 and welcomed her daughters in 1955 and 1957.

The Air Force took Mary and family from Georgia to California to Alabama to Mississippi to Hawaii and back to Georgia and California. Mary made friends wherever they were stationed. During those years, Mary was active in the Officers Wives Club, often as president, and served as a Girl Scout leader.

She loved mothering, flowers, fashion, decorating, antiquing, cooking, reading and travelling.

She worked for about 10 years in the bridal department of Mademoiselle's in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. There she was a member of Peninsula Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served in White Cross.

In 1981, Mary returned to Statesboro and worked in the ladies department at Belk as a junior buyer for 20 years. After that, she volunteered at the hospital for several years.

Mary's favorite activities in later life included gardening, visiting with her daughters and families at their homes and hers, spending time with her sisters and brother and their families and seeing friends.

She was a member of Statesboro First Baptist Church and especially enjoyed her Sunday school class and missionary circle. She loved the music at First Baptist.

Mary's daughters are grateful to Crystal Scott, who helped Mary maintain her independence at home for several years, and assisted her this past year as well. They thank the staff at Willow Pond Senior Care for the loving care and genuine friendship they lavished on Mary during her year-long stay. The additional expertise and compassion of the Regency SouthernCare Hospice team during the past two weeks at Willow Pond is also greatly appreciated.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Ross; her parents, two brothers, Rex Hart and J.A. Hart "Joe" Jr.; and two sisters, Ruth Edwards and Alice Hart.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Klingsporn (and Rick) of Torrance, California; and Mary Katherine Helms (and Bill Henning) of Edmonds, Washington; two grandsons, Jake Klingsporn of Torrance, California; and Tyler Stedman of Edmonds, Washington; three sisters, Evelyn Bird of Portal, Georgia; Jewel Trunnell of Cochran, Georgia; and Carolyn Bryant of Jacksonville, Florida; and a number of nieces, nephews, other family and friends whom she loved.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow visitation at 11 a.m. with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandson Jake Klingsporn, sons-in-law, Rick Klingsporn and Bill Henning; nephews Joey Hart, John Trunnell and Richie Bryant; and great-nephew Addison Hart.

Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Willow Pond Senior Care, 4344 Country Club Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, June 24, 2019

