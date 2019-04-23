BROOKLET – Mary Ellen Chapman, 59, passed away on Saturday at her home.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Bobby Bolton; sisters, Nancy, Joann; brother, James; and a great-great-grandchild, Charles.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Chuck Chapman of Savannah; mother, Sally Bolton of Brooklet; sons, Michael W. (Kelly) Lewis of Savannah, Bobby A. (Christina) Lewis of Brooklet, Victor E. (Dana) Starr of Guyton; stepdaughters, Dawn M. Shelly (Mike) Adams of Port Wentworth, Kimberly Chapman of Savannah; grandchildren, Christian, Cameron, Preston, Pierce, Hillary, Alexis, Allison, Brandon, Christian, Dylan, Allen, Christopher, Ashley, Katherine, Joshua, Justin and Megan, Victor Jr., Zach, Colton; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Lea, Aiden, Cayden, Aaliyah, Briley; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation: 4–5 p.m. on Thursday with the funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Statesboro Herald, April 23, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 23 to May 2, 2019