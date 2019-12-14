Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ethel (Barfield) Cullens. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Graveside service 2:00 PM Pinecrest Cemetery Vidalia , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born December 28, 1920, in Spalding County, Georgia, she was the last surviving of six children born to James Benjamin Barfield and Ethel Mae Barfield.

Raised and educated through high school in Spalding County, she undertook secondary education in Atlanta, Georgia, following which she returned to Griffin, Georgia, where she met the love of her life, J.R. "Jake" Cullens, to whom she was married for almost 60 years until his death in 2000.

Following her husband's discharge as a decorated World War II veteran and his subsequent enrollment in and graduation from The

"Miss Mary" was active in the Cartersville community, where she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served in many capacities as a volunteer for church-related functions. Mary was a co-founder of the Cartersville Service League and was a volunteer for the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts, as well as for the Brownie Scouts and as a Girl Scout.

She loved to play bridge and for many years she participated in a local bridge club as both an active and competitive player.

She was employed at various times during her early married life, but for the majority of time, she was a devoted wife and "Mama" to her three children.

Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, John B. Cullens Sr. and Winnie of Athens, Georgia; Joseph R. Cullens and Harriet of Marietta, Georgia; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann Cullens Franklin and Robert C. of Register, Georgia. She is further survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the many caregivers that have provided loving care for "Miss Mary" over the past 10 years.

The graveside service and burial will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Pinecrest Cemetery in Vidalia, Georgia, with the Rev. Russell Gladding officiating.

The family will receive visitors at the graveside following the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mary Ethel Barfield Cullens departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Born December 28, 1920, in Spalding County, Georgia, she was the last surviving of six children born to James Benjamin Barfield and Ethel Mae Barfield.Raised and educated through high school in Spalding County, she undertook secondary education in Atlanta, Georgia, following which she returned to Griffin, Georgia, where she met the love of her life, J.R. "Jake" Cullens, to whom she was married for almost 60 years until his death in 2000.Following her husband's discharge as a decorated World War II veteran and his subsequent enrollment in and graduation from The University of Georgia School of Law in 1951, she and her family moved to Cartersville, Georgia, where Mr. Cullens practiced law until his death."Miss Mary" was active in the Cartersville community, where she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served in many capacities as a volunteer for church-related functions. Mary was a co-founder of the Cartersville Service League and was a volunteer for the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts, as well as for the Brownie Scouts and as a Girl Scout.She loved to play bridge and for many years she participated in a local bridge club as both an active and competitive player.She was employed at various times during her early married life, but for the majority of time, she was a devoted wife and "Mama" to her three children.Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, John B. Cullens Sr. and Winnie of Athens, Georgia; Joseph R. Cullens and Harriet of Marietta, Georgia; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann Cullens Franklin and Robert C. of Register, Georgia. She is further survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their gratitude to the many caregivers that have provided loving care for "Miss Mary" over the past 10 years.The graveside service and burial will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Pinecrest Cemetery in Vidalia, Georgia, with the Rev. Russell Gladding officiating.The family will receive visitors at the graveside following the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close