STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Shell Fry, age 82, died on February 28th at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native was a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and attended the University of Maryland, studying accounting.

When she was younger, she moved and attended schools in several areas of the country while her father was a civil engineer.

She worked as an accountant and retired as chief financial Officer and executive vice president of Farm Credit after 25 years of service.

Mrs. Fry was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kentner William Shell and Marion Orchard Shell; and a brother, William Orchard Shell.

Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Raymond John Fry of Statesboro; son, John Philip Fry, and his wife, Griffin, of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Kathleen Fry Novas, and her husband, William, of Brooksville, Fla.; daughter, Jennifer Fry O'Connor, and her husband, Shawn, of Leland, N.C.; sister, Kay Lynn Shell Dano; and brother, Kentner Philip Shell; six grandchildren, Mary Griffin Fry Young and her husband, Jeremiah; Juliette Persons Fry and her husband; Austin Gromazky; Kentner William Fry, Alexandra Marie Novas, Michelle Rae Novas and Kentner Luis Novas; and 19 nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her excellent caregivers from Willow Pond and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, ending with a rosary at 6:45 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 7th, at 1 p.m. at St. Mathew Catholic Church with Father John Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P. O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2020

