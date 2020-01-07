Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel 223 South Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-2131 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Metter Primitive Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Metter Primitive Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Bowen Hendrix, 73, of Metter, wife of R.E. Hendrix, died on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at the Candler County Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born in Bulloch County, she was the daughter of Barney Lee Bowen Sr. and Jonnie Kent Bowen.

Mrs. Hendrix was a lifelong resident of Metter and a class of 1964 graduate of Metter High School.

She maintained many close relationships with classmates throughout her life.

Mrs. Hendrix received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Georgia Southern University in 1968.

She worked as an elementary school teacher at Emanuel County Institute and also taught second grade at David Emanuel Academy.

Mrs. Hendrix continued a career of community service through her work at the Candler County Department of Family and Children Services.

She enjoyed cooking for others, traveling and supporting the family farming business. She also cherished her time spent with her family and friends.

Mrs. Hendrix was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a lifelong member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, R.E. Hendrix of Metter; her daughter, Kara Lewis, and son-in-law, Ron Lewis, of Gainesville, Georgia; her son, Kevin Hendrix, and daughter-in-law, Amy Hendrix, of Metter; and her brother, Barney Lee Bowen Jr. of Metter. "Munner" is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Daniel, Ellen and Bowen; along with several nieces and nephews. Special friends are Laura Arizmendi and Rosario Corona.

The funeral was held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment was in Lake Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the Metter Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 672, Metter, Georgia 30439; or the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta, 3200 Downwood Circle NW Suite 5500, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.



Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mary Bowen Hendrix, 73, of Metter, wife of R.E. Hendrix, died on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at the Candler County Hospital surrounded by her family.Born in Bulloch County, she was the daughter of Barney Lee Bowen Sr. and Jonnie Kent Bowen.Mrs. Hendrix was a lifelong resident of Metter and a class of 1964 graduate of Metter High School.She maintained many close relationships with classmates throughout her life.Mrs. Hendrix received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Georgia Southern University in 1968.She worked as an elementary school teacher at Emanuel County Institute and also taught second grade at David Emanuel Academy.Mrs. Hendrix continued a career of community service through her work at the Candler County Department of Family and Children Services.She enjoyed cooking for others, traveling and supporting the family farming business. She also cherished her time spent with her family and friends.Mrs. Hendrix was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a lifelong member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband of 53 years, R.E. Hendrix of Metter; her daughter, Kara Lewis, and son-in-law, Ron Lewis, of Gainesville, Georgia; her son, Kevin Hendrix, and daughter-in-law, Amy Hendrix, of Metter; and her brother, Barney Lee Bowen Jr. of Metter. "Munner" is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Daniel, Ellen and Bowen; along with several nieces and nephews. Special friends are Laura Arizmendi and Rosario Corona.The funeral was held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment was in Lake Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to the Metter Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 672, Metter, Georgia 30439; or the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta, 3200 Downwood Circle NW Suite 5500, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close