STILSON, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Marshall Foote Shurling, age 78, died Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.
The Savannah, Georgia, native was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.
Mary worked most of her life side by side with her husband in their family businesses, Shurling Grocery and Shurling Cabinet Company.
Mama Mary had a passion for cooking and a tremendous love for her family. She had been a caretaker for not only her family but her entire community.
Mary was a member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Foote and Mildred Morris; and a brother, James Foote.
Surviving are her husband, Harry "Bud" Shurling of Stilson; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Tim Harper of Savannah; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Lloyd and Stephanie Shurling of Portal, Glenn Shurling of Rincon, Terry and Merrilee Shurling of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Robert and Jennifer Shurling of Stilson; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Larry Alderman and Faye and Floyd Bragg, all of Stilson; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Johnny Morris of Statesboro and Jerry and Elaine Morris of Stilson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eva and Laverne Sanders, Janie Mae and Charles Barnard and Ricky and Marlene Shurling, all of Stilson. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive visitors Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Stilson.
The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church with Wade McElveen officiating, assisted by Elder Emerson Proctor. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dana Sanders, Chris Roberts, Kenneth Knight, Jody Davis, Jody Shuman and Jamie Cowart.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103 Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.