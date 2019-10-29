Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Maxine Williams. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mary Maxine Williams, 92, of Decatur, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Statesboro, Georgia. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur, and after an extended illness, moved to Statesboro, Georgia, a month ago to spend time with her children in that area.

Maxine was born April 12, 1927, in Decatur, Ill., the daughter of Troy and Ruby (Getz) Williams. She was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in 1945.

She became a war bride August 5, 1945, to Clarence Samuel Williams Jr. They were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death November 2011.

She worked for Federal Mutual Insurance and Montgomery Ward until her retirement.

She was a member of Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church.

She enjoyed gardening, camping and jigsaw puzzles.

Maxine is survived by her son, Jeffery Williams, and wife, Lynn Bowen-Williams, of Statesboro, Ga.; and daughter, Tina Williams Nihiser, and husband, Dan Nihiser, of Savannah, Ga.; sister, Marilyn Rambo, and husband, Homer Rambo, of Decatur; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Black of Decatur, Joanne Jones of Decatur and Mary Grant, and husband, Gary Grant, of Dandridge, Tenn.; step-grandchildren, Chris Nease of Statesboro, Ga.; and James Nease of Brooklet, Ga.; step-great-grandchildren, Abel Nease of Statesboro, Ga.; and Abbott, Addison, Jackson and Savannah Nease of Brooklet, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald, Virgil (and Donna) and Troy E. (and Alice) Williams; and sister, Nancy Williams.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, preceded by visitation at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in North Fork Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the local arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mary Maxine Williams, 92, of Decatur, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Statesboro, Georgia. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur, and after an extended illness, moved to Statesboro, Georgia, a month ago to spend time with her children in that area.Maxine was born April 12, 1927, in Decatur, Ill., the daughter of Troy and Ruby (Getz) Williams. She was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in 1945.She became a war bride August 5, 1945, to Clarence Samuel Williams Jr. They were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death November 2011.She worked for Federal Mutual Insurance and Montgomery Ward until her retirement.She was a member of Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church.She enjoyed gardening, camping and jigsaw puzzles.Maxine is survived by her son, Jeffery Williams, and wife, Lynn Bowen-Williams, of Statesboro, Ga.; and daughter, Tina Williams Nihiser, and husband, Dan Nihiser, of Savannah, Ga.; sister, Marilyn Rambo, and husband, Homer Rambo, of Decatur; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Black of Decatur, Joanne Jones of Decatur and Mary Grant, and husband, Gary Grant, of Dandridge, Tenn.; step-grandchildren, Chris Nease of Statesboro, Ga.; and James Nease of Brooklet, Ga.; step-great-grandchildren, Abel Nease of Statesboro, Ga.; and Abbott, Addison, Jackson and Savannah Nease of Brooklet, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald, Virgil (and Donna) and Troy E. (and Alice) Williams; and sister, Nancy Williams.A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, preceded by visitation at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in North Fork Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the local arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close