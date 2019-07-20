STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Matilda J. Miller, age 81, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Statesboro native was a retired secretary and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lillian F. Miller.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Lorie Anne Trevino Culp and Barry Culp of Atlanta; and two grandsons, Jack Goldstein and Colin Goldstein.
The family will receive visitors on Monday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 20, 2019
