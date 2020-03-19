Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Visitation 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral service 11:00 AM the Elm Street Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. -- Ms. Mattie J. Smith, age 67, passed into rest Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence in Screven County, Georgia.

The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Frankie Rivers Smith.

She was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a member of the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church.

Ms. Smith was a retired case manager for the Battered Women's Shelter.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Elmore Smith; and a grandson, Diquualo Ivey.

She leaves memories to be cherished by her spouse, Terry Brunson, Sylvania, Ga.; her children, Sharmin Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Anthony Smith, Jacksonville, Fla.; Gregory (Chaundra) Smith and Talaya Young, both of Atlanta, Ga.; Yolande Williams and Mortez Stevens, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Rosa Bell (George) Jackson, Statesboro, Ga.; Jane Sanders, McDonough, Ga.; Wanda Brack and Lavern Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Delphania Elliott, Augusta, Ga.; a brother, Styles Davis, Valdosta, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends may visit the mortuary on Friday from noon until 7 p.m.

The remains will lie in state on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Ms. Mattie J. Smith will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Elm Street Church of God with the pastor, Dr. Alexander Smith Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. -- Ms. Mattie J. Smith, age 67, passed into rest Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence in Screven County, Georgia.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Frankie Rivers Smith.She was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a member of the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church.Ms. Smith was a retired case manager for the Battered Women's Shelter.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Elmore Smith; and a grandson, Diquualo Ivey.She leaves memories to be cherished by her spouse, Terry Brunson, Sylvania, Ga.; her children, Sharmin Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Anthony Smith, Jacksonville, Fla.; Gregory (Chaundra) Smith and Talaya Young, both of Atlanta, Ga.; Yolande Williams and Mortez Stevens, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Rosa Bell (George) Jackson, Statesboro, Ga.; Jane Sanders, McDonough, Ga.; Wanda Brack and Lavern Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Delphania Elliott, Augusta, Ga.; a brother, Styles Davis, Valdosta, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Family and friends may visit the mortuary on Friday from noon until 7 p.m.The remains will lie in state on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.The funeral service for Ms. Mattie J. Smith will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Elm Street Church of God with the pastor, Dr. Alexander Smith Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close