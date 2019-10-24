Mrs. Mattie Latimer, age 82, passed peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Westwood Nursing Center under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. Mrs. Latimer was a Richmond County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was a member of the Spring Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Mrs. Mary (James) Strickland of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Caroline Crawford of Killeen, Texas; her loving sons, Mr. Clinton (Millie) Latimer of Columbia, South Carolina; Mr. Luschious (Mary) Latimer of San Antonio, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation service for Mrs. Mattie Latimer will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 2227 Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, GA, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in the Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Old Register Way, Statesboro, GA.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of the services.
Statesboro Herald, October 24, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019