Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Maxine (Blackburn) McMullen. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. McMullen was born on August 28, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, but grew up in Marion, Va. She lived in Marion until around the age of 18, when she moved to Oxford, Pa., where she spent the majority of her life.

She worked as a CNA for over 10 years in the Oxford, Pa., area.

In 2012, she and her husband, George W. McMullen Jr., moved to Statesboro.

She enjoyed fishing and gardening, known for having a green thumb. She was much loved and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all whom she loved spending time with.

Mrs. McMullen was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Floyd Blackburn and Marybelle Pennington Blackburn; a son, John L. Lewis; two sisters, Christine Blackburn and Carol Dean Blackburn; and a brother, David Blackburn.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George W. McMullen Jr. of Statesboro; her son, Floyd James Lewis of Harrisburg, Pa.; her daughter, Lorie Ann Lewis of Statesboro; her brother, Dean Blackburn of Harrisburg, Pa.; her sister, Patricia Aument of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Bobby Wade Carpenter, Dustin Lewis, Nikolai Roten, Mitzi Roten, Christopher James Lewis and Jessie Lewis; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Butler officiating.

Pallbearers will be Nikolai Roten, Dustin Lewis, Jessie Lewis, Daniel Blackburn, Johnny Ridgle and Brian Ridgle.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Maxine Blackburn McMullen, age 75, passed away on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Mrs. McMullen was born on August 28, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, but grew up in Marion, Va. She lived in Marion until around the age of 18, when she moved to Oxford, Pa., where she spent the majority of her life.She worked as a CNA for over 10 years in the Oxford, Pa., area.In 2012, she and her husband, George W. McMullen Jr., moved to Statesboro.She enjoyed fishing and gardening, known for having a green thumb. She was much loved and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all whom she loved spending time with.Mrs. McMullen was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Floyd Blackburn and Marybelle Pennington Blackburn; a son, John L. Lewis; two sisters, Christine Blackburn and Carol Dean Blackburn; and a brother, David Blackburn.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George W. McMullen Jr. of Statesboro; her son, Floyd James Lewis of Harrisburg, Pa.; her daughter, Lorie Ann Lewis of Statesboro; her brother, Dean Blackburn of Harrisburg, Pa.; her sister, Patricia Aument of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Bobby Wade Carpenter, Dustin Lewis, Nikolai Roten, Mitzi Roten, Christopher James Lewis and Jessie Lewis; and 12 great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Butler officiating.Pallbearers will be Nikolai Roten, Dustin Lewis, Jessie Lewis, Daniel Blackburn, Johnny Ridgle and Brian Ridgle.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close