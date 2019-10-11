Mrs. Maydel Lester Reese, age 69, passed into rest Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Rufus and Idella Campbell Lester.
She received her public education in the Bulloch County School System and was a retired employee of Statesboro Herald.
She was a member of the Middleground Church of God. She is preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Lester.
She is survived by her children, Bridgete Lester, Melinda Jones, Linton (Shanekia) Jones Jr., Latonya (Frederick) Cannady, Thomas Reese Jr., Cedrick (Danyelle) Reese and Jalanden Morrell; sisters, Ruby Lester, Alarita Hagan, Alberta Lester, Bertha Lester, Katherine Robinson, Linda (Jewel) Smilth, Bonnie (William) Banks, Sherrie Lester and Dianne Lester; brothers, Johnny Lester and Torrence Lamar Lester; 19 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Delmus White officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, October 11, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019