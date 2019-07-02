Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville 206 N Veterans Blvd Glennville , GA 30427 (912)-654-2060 Send Flowers Obituary

LUDOWICI/GLENNVILLE -- McDonald T. "Don" Hunt, 74, passed away June 30, 2019, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga. He was born on November 7, 1944, in Cuba, Tennessee, to Annie Lorene and Hal Arthur Hunt.

Don was a United States

Don is preceded in death by his parents and one sibling.

He enjoyed nothing more than quality time with his family. He would spend hours cooking on his many grills, frying bacon and eggs for his grandchildren and showing you his prize catfish in his pond.

Having grown up in the suburbs around Memphis, he often spoke of his childhood and his encounters with Elvis Presley on the street in front of his house. He was a huge fan!

He had a love of quarter horses. He enjoyed showing them in regional horse shows over in Perry, Ga. He would spend hours down at his barn caring for them and saddling one up for a ride. He once put swings on his round horse-walker so that his grandchildren would enjoy their time at the barn along with pony rides in the yard.

Don spent the last nine years of his life confined to a wheelchair. He showed us all how to live a life well lived. He made the best of his condition, time and time again, and was still able to camp, fish and garden in his yard.

He is survived by his former spouse, Dorothy Susan Hunt of Metter, Ga.; four children, Kimberly Wead (Sean) of Alexandria, Va.; Bubba (Kim) Hunt of Statesboro, Ga.; Donnie (Emily) Hunt of Ludowici, Ga.; and Tommy (Suzanne) Hunt of Metter, Ga.; a brother, Frank (Shirley) Hunt of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; a few instrumental people in his life that showered him with years of friendship: his brother-in-law, Don (Jean) Melton of Glennville, Ga.; and Billy W. Gay of Hinesville, Ga. He has nine grandchildren who adored him and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville, Ga.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville, Ga. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; and/or Regency Southern Care Hospice, 2311 East 1st Street Suite B, Vidalia, GA 30474; Shriners Hospital, or Children's Miracle Network.

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements for McDonald T. Hunt.



Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2019

