CORDELE, Ga. -- Melanie Moore Latham, age 76, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019m at The Gardens of Fayetteville.
Melanie was born in Turner County and was the daughter of the late William Frank Moore and Audrey Helms Moore. She worked for many years as a nursing home director. She was a member at Rocky Mount Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Latham; and a son, Jamie Latham.
Melanie is survived by a daughter, Theda Latham Schnute, and her husband, John, of Fayetteville; a sister, Susan, and her husband, Bill Hanke, of Bonaire; two brothers, Wayne Moore and his wife, Bobbie, of Arabi; Autrey Moore and his wife, Jean, of Brooklet; two grandchildren, Jessica Schnute and Jared Schnute and his wife, Lindsay; and two great-grandchildren, Asher Schnute and Ava Schnute.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services.
The funeral service for Melanie will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Turner County. Burial will follow in Rocky Mount Cemetery.
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2019
