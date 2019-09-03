Nevils, Georgia -- Mrs. Meriam Diane Mitchell Simmons, age 72, died on Tuesday evening August 27th 2019 at St. Josephs/Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA. Mrs. Simmons was born on May 14, 1947 in Greenville, SC to Mr. Lester Mitchell and Mrs. Sara Newburn Mitchell. She worked in the civil service in the libraries at Ft. Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and retired after 40 years. Meriam loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed caring for many animals over the years including two horses, Stepen and Smokey.
Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis Simmons of Nevils, one son and daughter-in-law, Hunter and Tonia Simmons of Perkins, GA, five grandchildren, Chase, Tyler, Sara, Rebecca, and Gunner, and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sharon Mitchell of Savannah, GA.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Thursday September 5th at 2:00pm at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC with Dr. Tony Dye officiating.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 11, 2019