STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Merle Bunch Hogan, age 83, died Sunday at her residence.

The Bulloch County native graduated from Marvin Pittman High School in 1953. Following her graduation, Merle married and had three children, Kenny, Terri and Julie.

She traveled with her husband during his military career and eventually moved to Savannah, Georgia. While living in Savannah, she had two children, Renee and Sarah.

In 1965, she and her family moved to Decatur, Georgia, and in 1968 they made Houston, Texas, their home. Merle resided in Houston for 35 years.

She began her career as an accountant with Shell Oil Company and worked many years until her retirement.

She then began another career as a travel agent specializing in cruises. This job gave her the opportunity to travel the world.

She retired as a travel agent and returned home to Statesboro in 2007.

Following her return to Statesboro, Merle focused on serving the Lord. She joined Statesboro First Baptist Church, where she made many dear friends. She also became very active in the Women's Prison Ministry, the Prayer Ministry, the Agape Sunday School Class and also was a member of the Community Bible Study.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Edgar Bunch and Sarah Anita Hart Bunch; a daughter, Paula Renee Hopkins; a grandson, J.T. Kersey; and two brothers, Cecil Wendell Bunch and Clayborne Eugene Bunch.

Surviving are a son, Kenny Williams of Statesboro; three daughters and a son-in-law, Terri Moran of Melbourne, Fla.; Julie Long (Tim) of Rock Hill, S.C.; and Sarah Kersey of Melbourne, Fla.; her grandchildren, Jessica and Melissa Long, Jonie and Heather Hopkins and Matthew Kersey; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Faye Bacon of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will be in the Elmer Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brant Bunch, Wen Bunch, Brian Bunch, Brad Bacon, Jack Bacon and Robert Bunch.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Women's Prison Ministry, c/o Statesboro First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, March 27, 2019

