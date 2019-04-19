Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Michael Anthony White. View Sign

MANHATTAN, N.Y. -- Mr. Michael Anthony White, age 44, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y.

He was a native of Bulloch County and a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1994.

After high school, he attended several schools of higher education and received a certificate as a travel agent.

He lived in Atlanta many years before moving to Manhattan approximately a year ago.

He was a production lab tech with Mega Aid Compounding Pharmacy.

He is survived by a son, Jadon White, Pensacola, Fla.; his parents, Robert White Sr. and Martha Hill White, Statesboro; four brothers, Robert White Jr. (Karen White) and Corey White, both of Statesboro; Kenneth White (Nicole), Douglasville, Ga.; and Mark White (Cassandra) Ocala, Fla.; one sister, Abria White, Statesboro; one aunt, Betty Huff, Manhattan, N.Y.; one uncle, Johnnie Hill (Dora) Statesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation for Mr. White will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. with viewing from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., all at the funeral home.

There will be no further services for Mr. White.

James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 19, 2019

30 James Street

Statesboro , GA 30458

James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro

30 James Street

Statesboro , GA 30458

912-764-9742

Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close