MANHATTAN, N.Y. -- Mr. Michael Anthony White, age 44, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y.
He was a native of Bulloch County and a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1994.
After high school, he attended several schools of higher education and received a certificate as a travel agent.
He lived in Atlanta many years before moving to Manhattan approximately a year ago.
He was a production lab tech with Mega Aid Compounding Pharmacy.
He is survived by a son, Jadon White, Pensacola, Fla.; his parents, Robert White Sr. and Martha Hill White, Statesboro; four brothers, Robert White Jr. (Karen White) and Corey White, both of Statesboro; Kenneth White (Nicole), Douglasville, Ga.; and Mark White (Cassandra) Ocala, Fla.; one sister, Abria White, Statesboro; one aunt, Betty Huff, Manhattan, N.Y.; one uncle, Johnnie Hill (Dora) Statesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation for Mr. White will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. with viewing from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., all at the funeral home.
There will be no further services for Mr. White.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 19, 2019
