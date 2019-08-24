Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lane Aldrich. View Sign Service Information Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel 223 South Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-2131 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Lane Aldrich, 50, of Metter, and husband of Teri Fields Aldrich, died Thursday afternoon, August 22, 2019.

Born in Metter, he was the son of Mike Aldrich and Mary Nell Rigdon Aldrich.

Michael was a member of Grace Community Church.

He was a cable technician with Pineland Telephone and had been with the company for over 22 years. Mike loved hunting and fishing.

"For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the Man, Christ Jesus, who gave Himself as a ransom for all, which is the testimony given at the proper time." – I Timothy 2:5-6

The true gospel is about who Jesus is and what He has done for us. It is nothing about what we can do or have done, but about what Jesus did for us on the cross, being the sacrifice for us being disobedient in our selfishness and restoring our relationship with God.

Michael knew that and lived his life well to serve the Lord. He wanted his loved ones and the people around him to know of the grace, forgiveness and love that the Lord gives us. Accepting this gift and laying down ourselves daily for Jesus as we let Him lead through the Holy Spirit is what life is about.

Surviving are his wife, Teri Fields Aldrich of Metter; three sons, Hunter Aldrich (Emily) of Statesboro, Lane Aldrich of Statesboro and Nick Lawhorn of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his mother and father, Mary Nell Rigdon Aldrich and Mike Aldrich of Metter, his sister, Michelle Calhoun (Terry) of Metter; maternal grandmother, Flossie Rigdon of Metter; paternal grandmother, Mary Faye Miller of Savannah; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 1 until 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Grace Community Church.

The funeral will be held 3 o'clock Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Grace Community Church. Interment will be in Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Pineland Telephone Cooperative.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Thome, c/o Grace Community Church, 4703 Pulaski Highway, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2019

