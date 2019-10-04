STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Michal Lejeune Floyd, age 59, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, after a long illness.
She was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church, a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1978 and earned a degree in early childhood and development from South Georgia College.
She is survived by her children, Garfield Joyce III, Statesboro; and Tybee Floyd, Pittsburg, Pa.; two sisters, Jennell Floyd Tompkins and Mamie Comer, both of Atlanta; two brothers, the Rev. Merthy Freeman (Deanna), Jacksonville, Fla.; and Alexander Comer, Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Ms. Floyd will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Whitesville Full Gospel Worship Center with Bishop Larry Jones as overseer/presiding and the Rev. Merthy Freeman as eulogist. Disposition will be by cremation.
Ms. Floyd will lie in state on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Ms. Floyd will be ready for viewing on Friday from noon until 8 p.m.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12, 2019