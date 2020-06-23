Ms. Milbah Vernell (McCormick) Rhodes
SMYRNA, Ga. -- Ms. Milbah Vernell McCormick Rhodes, age 60, the daughter of Barnell (Bunny) Tremble and the late Abraham McCormick, made her transition to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., after a brief illness.
She was a native of Jersey City, New Jersey, and moved to Statesboro, where she attended the public schools of Bulloch County and was baptized at The Original First African Baptist Church.
She relocated to Smyrna, Ga., where she resided until her passing.
She was a graduate of Statesboro High School (Class of 1978) and West Georgia College (Class of 1983) and a charter member of the Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Milbah is a retired teacher with the Marietta School System and an avid world traveler who visited many countries including China, South Africa, Costa Rica, Italy and others.
She is survived by her mother, Barnell (Bunny) Tremble; and sister, Vicki Lewis, both of Statesboro; two brothers, Kenneth (Alethia) McCormick, Augusta, Ga.; and Randolph (Taryn) McCormick, Atlanta; several faithful nieces, Tasashia McCormick, Imani Lewis, Nia Lewis, Kennedy Ponder and Payton McCormick; many loyal nephews, Thaddeus McCormick, Kendall McCormick, and Torrey McCormick; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends and associates. She is also survived by her beloved "little white dog," a Maltese-Yorkie named Zoey.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, at 11 a.m. at The Original First African Baptist Church on the church patio with the Reverend Tonya Sumter and Pastor Daryl Anderson Sr., officiating.
The family kindly requests that guests remain socially-distanced and wear masks.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James R. Barnes Mortuary
30 James Street
Statesboro, GA 30458
912-764-9742
