STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mildred Deal Lewis, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Bonita Wilkinson of Statesboro and Beth and Danny Lively of Lake Oconee; a son and daughter-in-law, O.B. "Benny" Lewis and Marcia of Statesboro; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Taylor of Portal and Janelle and Raybon Anderson of Statesboro; two brothers, Dan Deal of Brooklet and Paul Franklin Deal of Statesboro; six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Statesboro with Dr. John Waters officiating.

The body will lie in sate one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, March 27, 2019

