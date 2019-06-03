Mrs. Mildred Stafford passed away at the Optim Medical Center Screven on May 31, 2019.
She was born in McIntosh County in 1927. She moved to Screven County in 1957, and was a member of the Eddis Hunter Ladies Group, Hunters Homemaker Club. She was also a member of the Middleground Baptist Church and had attended the Newington First United Methodist Church. She was employed at BASF for 20 years. She volunteered for many years at the Syl-View Health Care Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Stafford, her son, Robert Craig Stafford, and her parents, Mable Carter and James Archie Sutton.
She is survived by her daughters; Gwen and Robert Norris of Egypt, Ga., Ruby and Garland McCollum of Madison, N.C., Gloria and Jim Anderson of Statesboro, Ga., Tonya S. Collins of Newington, Ga., son, Mark and Jennifer Stafford of Baltimore, Md., daughter-in-law, Illene C. Stafford of Sylvania, Ga., 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Minnie Minter of Crandall, Ga..
Services will be held at Middleground Baptist Church in Sylvania, Ga., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Karen Zeigler officiating, assisted by Rev. Mark Minter. Mrs. Stafford will lie in state for an hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Anderson, Dustin Stafford, Les Collins, Dylan Stafford, John Collins, Kevin Stafford, Wes Norris, and Christian McCullum.
Honorary pallbearers will be the choirs of Middleground Baptist Church and Newington First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Middleground Baptist Church, c/o Greg Lee, 5377 Savannah Hwy., Sylvania, GA 30467, or Newington First United Methodist Church, c/o Charles Lee, P.O. Box 113, Newington, GA 30446.
Joiner Anderson Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 3 to June 11, 2019