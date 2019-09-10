STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Milton E. Futch, age 76, died on Saturday at Augusta University Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was a certified public accountant.
Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Futch; a son and daughter-in-law, Milton E. Futch Jr. and Sharon Futch; a grandson, Ethan Futch; and granddaughter, Lauren Futch; three sisters, Eugenia (LaVaughn) Woods, Daisy (Billy) Tyson and Beth (Brad) Bennett; a brother, Jimmy (Teresa) Futch.
Mr. Futch was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne R. Futch.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Taylor Hartman officiating. Interment will be in Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Middleground.
The complete obituary will be available on Tuesday online at www.joineranderson.com and the Wednesday's Statesboro Herald edition.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019