Service Information
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458
(912)-764-7725

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458

Funeral service
10:30 AM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458



Mr. Futch was born in Statesboro, Ga., November 18, 1942, to the late Lillian Tankersley and Eugene Futch. He attended Statesboro High School and graduated in 1960. He is also a graduate of the

From an early age, Mr. Futch enjoyed hunting and fishing the fields and streams offered by Bulloch County. His love of the outdoors led to him to being awarded a scholarship from Continental Can Company as he pursued his Bachelor of Science degree in forestry. This pursuit led him to move to Washington, Georgia, where he met his future bride, Dianne Russell. She often told how one afternoon she had gone to visit her great-grandmother. As she bounded into the home where Milton boarded, she noticed a young man slightly disheveled, slouched on the sofa in the dark, watching television. At the conclusion of her visit, she encountered this same gentleman sitting erect, clothes smoothed, lights turned on and television off. He promptly introduced himself and asked her to accompany him for a milkshake, much to the chagrin of her mother, due to him being a perfect stranger. This chance meeting led to their marriage in October of 1964 following his graduation from the University of Georgia earlier in the year.

Following his stint in the ROTC at Georgia, Milton pursued his career in the Army. The pair was assigned to Giessen, Germany, arriving on the QEII with great anticipation. The happy couple loved to dance every chance they could find. From the officers' club to private homes, countless friends and acquaintances were entertained with their grace and fluidity, demonstrating an effortless performance on each occasion.

During this time, the happy couple was graced with a new addition to their family, Cynthia, whom Milton proudly dubbed Miss Tookie. He often stated he must have pulled her a ""thousand miles"" in her little toy wagon through their small quarters.

With several other young families, Milton and Diane gathered for a meal or a rousing game of cards, lining the children up in basinets, forging bonds, which lasted a throughout their lives.

Another passion shared was the love of travel. Taking advantage of their time overseas, Milton and Dianne visited many European countries, including Italy and France, gathering accoutrements, the use of which would initiate reminisces about the fun and joy they experienced during their career in the military.

Eventually returning to the United States, Milton pursued a master of accounting degree in 1969, receiving an honorable discharge as a captain in the Quartermasters Corps June 17th, 1970.

Moving to Mauldin, South Carolina, Milton accepted a position at KPMG Peat, Marwick of Greenville as an audit manager. With a new career launching, Milton and Dianne were blessed with a new arrival, Milton Eugene Futch Jr., called Gene by most, but for Milton, Gene was dubbed Geno with great affection, his little buddy for life. Developing a very strong bond, they forged through life playing golf, fishing, bowling, but most enjoyable and highly prized was their annual trek to Athens each year tailgating and cheering on their beloved BullDawgs.

Milton moved on to become an executive vice president and chief financial officer of First Savings Bank of Greenville, S.C.

Eventually, Milton moved back to Georgia, taking a position at Keymarket Communications in Augusta. Ffinally, he returned to his boyhood home, becoming finance director for the City of Statesboro, managing the financial and reporting functions for the city. Resigning from this position, he took on the final challenge of his career, becoming the county administrator for Candler County.

Milton's faith was strong, participating in many facets beginning in Temple Hill Baptist Church, then becoming a member of the Presbyterian church where he served as a deacon and an elder. His faith was great comfort for him over his lifetime, especially when he bravely battled Parkinson's disease.

He is survived by daughter, Cynthia Futch; son, Milton E. Futch Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sharon; grandson, Ethan; and granddaughter, Lauren. Milton is also survived by his sister, Daisy (Billy), Eugenia (Woody), Jimmy (Teresa) and Beth (Brad).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Russell Futch; his parents, Eugene and Lillian Futch; and his brother, Jack (Paula) Futch.

Pallbearers will be John Bounds, Bruce Rowand, Brad Bennett, Jimmy Futch, Brian Johnson, Mike Allen, Dave Merry and Taft Matney.

Honorary pallbearers will be John David Donaldson, Dan Penrose, Lance Crick, Jason Crick, Robert Woods and Bill Sellers.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 11, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at

