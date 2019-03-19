Obituary



The Telfair County native had lived in the Bulloch county area for over 60 years. She was a homemaker and a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and belonged to the Ladies Fellowship.

Ms. Stokes was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Henry and Annie Crosby; her husband, Marvin Stokes; a son, Willis Stokes; and an infant daughter, three brothers, Howard Crosby, Russell Crosby and Gene Crosby; and a son-in-law, David Holloway.

Surviving are two sons, Marvin Thomas Stokes of Brooklet and David Stokes of Statesboro; one daughter, Elizabeth Stokes Holloway of Portal; seven grandchildren, Senaida Holloway, Jason Holloway, David Holloway, Junior Holloway, Tony Holloway (Jacee), Heather Stokes and Drucilla Stokes; two great-grandchildren, Theodore ""Teddy"" Holloway and Lana Baker; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at Immanuel Baptist Church, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Joe Clifford and the Rev. Floyd Williams officiating.

She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Tony Holloway, Craig Kennedy, Edgar Mincey, Clark Blitch, Brandon Herb and Floyd Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Herb, J.C. Herb Jr. and Eddie Fadden.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.hodgesmoore.com.



Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at PORTAL, Ga. -- Minnie Lois Crosby Stokes, age 87, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on March 18, 2019. She was under the loving care of her daughter and Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Telfair County native had lived in the Bulloch county area for over 60 years. She was a homemaker and a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and belonged to the Ladies Fellowship.Ms. Stokes was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Henry and Annie Crosby; her husband, Marvin Stokes; a son, Willis Stokes; and an infant daughter, three brothers, Howard Crosby, Russell Crosby and Gene Crosby; and a son-in-law, David Holloway.Surviving are two sons, Marvin Thomas Stokes of Brooklet and David Stokes of Statesboro; one daughter, Elizabeth Stokes Holloway of Portal; seven grandchildren, Senaida Holloway, Jason Holloway, David Holloway, Junior Holloway, Tony Holloway (Jacee), Heather Stokes and Drucilla Stokes; two great-grandchildren, Theodore ""Teddy"" Holloway and Lana Baker; several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be at Immanuel Baptist Church, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Joe Clifford and the Rev. Floyd Williams officiating.She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.Burial will follow in Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.Pallbearers will be Tony Holloway, Craig Kennedy, Edgar Mincey, Clark Blitch, Brandon Herb and Floyd Williams.Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Herb, J.C. Herb Jr. and Eddie Fadden.Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Hodges Funeral Home

509 Washington St

Metter , GA 30439

(912) 685-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close