Mrs. Minnie Pearl Finch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Minnie Pearl Finch, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Brown's Health and Rehab. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a homemaker.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Charley Finch and Ruby Hendrix Finch; and her brothers, Wilbur, Weldon, Charles, Harold and Bobby Finch.
She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Portal.
Surviving are a special niece and her husband, Debbie and Tim Frawley of Millen; her children, Alesia and Andrew Smith; and a sister, Janie Ruth Speller of South Carolina.
The graveside service and burial will be Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brown's Health and Rehab Activity Fund, 226 South College Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved