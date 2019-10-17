ROCKY FORD, Ga. -- Miriam Elaine Rogers Conner, age 75, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late James H. Rogers and Hilda Greene Smith.
Miriam was born and lived in Savannah until 1986, when she moved to Stilson. She devoted her life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a member of Lane's Primitive Baptist Church, Miriam was very active until she became too sick to attend. She taught Sunday school, kept the nursery, wrote the monthly newsletter, assisted with church meals and functions and was happy to serve in any way she could.
Often called "Nan" or "Nanny" by those who loved her, Miriam will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gazzie Edward Conner; three sons, Danny, Tony and Randell Conner; one grandson, Gazzie Edward Conner; two sisters and two brothers.
Surviving are three sons, Richard Conner, Mitchell (Becky) Conner and Gazzie Conner; two daughters, Karen Goodlin and Jennifer Allen; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church with Wade McElveen and Elder Dean Robbins officiating.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 87, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.
Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2019
