The Bulloch County native was of the Christian faith, therefore the love she had for her family came first. She served the community 45 years at Sea Island Bank.

She loved to read, garden, the mountains, the beach and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Austin E. Deal; her parents, Thomas and Bernice Rogers; and two brothers, Tommie and Larry Rogers.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda D. Albanese of Statesboro; one son, James E. Deal (Julie) of Fargo, N.D.; six granddaughters, Bridgette L. Hodges of Statesboro, Caitlin E. Deal (Tim Oltman) of Silver Springs, Md.; Carly Jo Deal of Tucson, Ariz.; and Kristin, Kayla and Kaitlin Albanese of Statesboro, Ga.; two grandsons, Jacob E. Hodges of Statesboro, Ga.; and Christopher J. Deal of Fargo, N.D.; four great-grandsons, Jace A. Blair, Christopher B. Blair, Jaxson F. Blair and Eli J. Hodges, all of Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, the Rev. James D. Rogers (Cheryl) of Brooklet, Ga.; and their family, Stephanie and Billy Lane of Glennville, Jay and Missy Rogers of Statesboro, Josh and Tiffany Rogers of Statesboro, David and Leslie Rogers of Statesboro; a niece and her husband, Gwen and Pat Blanchard of Augusta; and many cousins.

The family requests that memorial donations be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, from noon until 1 p.m. at Brooklet United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Chip Strickland officiating. Inurnment will be in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2019

