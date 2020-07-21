MILLEN, Ga. -- Miriam Johnson Smith, age 78, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence.
Miriam was born in Jenkins County on February 27, 1942, and was one of 11 children born to the late John K. and Eunice Williams Johnson. She was a graduate of Jenkins County High School's Class of 1960.
Miriam married Henry Clayton Smith in October of 1960 and the couple resided in Pooler until Henry was discharged from the Army in 1964. They returned to Millen and she began working for Statesboro Telephone Company until 1997.
She was a member of Rocky Ford Baptist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering her time as needed for the last several years.
Miriam was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and eight brothers.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Henry Smith; two daughters, Teresia Williams (Walter) and Stacey Kitchens (Chad); one son, Robert Smith (Cathy); six grandsons, John Williams (Beth), Tony Williams (Jennifer), David Williams (Crystal), Brandon Smith, Colin Kitchens and Riley Kitchens; six great-grandchildren and one sister, Sara Mozo.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Rocky Ford Baptist Church with the Reverend Mike Johnston officiating.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Paynes Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Ford Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 36, Rocky Ford, Georgia 30455.
Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2020
