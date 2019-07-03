BROOKLET, Ga. -- Ms. Caroline Young Burney, age 59, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at her residence. The Charleston, S.C., native moved to Bulloch County in 1991 and was a homemaker. She loved to cook; her favorites were potato salad and deviled eggs.
Caroline also loved her children and grandchildren and had a great sense of humor.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, David and Holly Burney of Brooklet; a daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Dr. Daniel Jones of Camborurne, England; her mother, Thelma Pilatos of Charleston, S.C.; five grandchildren, Connor Burney, Alexander Jones, Brayden Barner, David Williams III and Zachary Burney; a brother, David Young III; a sister, Christina Young also survive.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Statesboro Herald, July 3, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 3 to July 10, 2019