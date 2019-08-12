PORTAL, Ga. - Mrs. Myrtice Walker, age 83, passed into rest Friday, August 6, 2019, at Candler hospital in Savannah, Ga.
The native of Bulloch County, Georgia, was the daughter of the late Dorothy Pierce and received her formal education in the public schools of Bulloch County. She resided in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, many years before returning to Portal, Georgia.
She was a member of the United Fellowship Worship Center.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, George Gordon and Howard Gordon, both of Philadelphia, Pa.; William Marsh, Portal, Ga.; and Clayton Walker, Augusta, Ga.; two sisters, Pastor Barbra Moore and Victoria Porter, Philadelphia, Pa.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Chelton Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, 2019