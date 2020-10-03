1/1
Nadine (Caves) Walker
1939 - 2020
Nadine Caves Walker, age 80, went home on Friday, October 2, 2020. She had hoped to leave Heritage Inn Health and Rehab to go to her earthly home, but instead she received a greater blessing; she went to be with her Lord.
Mrs. Walker was born in Coffee County December 22, 1939, to Albert and Lillie Batten Caves, but had lived most of her life in Bulloch County.
After retiring from the Department of Family and Children Services in Statesboro, she developed an interest in real estate, including maintaining and fixing up rental properties. Nadine also learned that eating out was a lot more fun than cooking at home and enjoyed every opportunity to eat out that was availed to her.
She loved and appreciated people and especially loved meeting with her fellow Beta Sigma Phi Sorority members. And she welcomed a good shopping excursion, but it was not good if she could not get a deal. Goodwill was a frequent hangout!
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 55 years, James Tillman "Jimmy" Walker; her parents, her sister, Evelyn Flanders; and her beloved sister-in-law, Barbara Caves.
She leaves behind to continue to cherish the memories they shared: her daughter, Wendy Walker; her son and daughter-in-law, James Wendell and Janet Walker; two brothers, Dr. Sammy Caves of Columbus, Georgia; and Glenn Caves of Douglas, Georgia; and several adored nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Dr. H. William Perry officiating.
Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.

Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
