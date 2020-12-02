1/1
Nancy (Brewton) Odom
Nancy Brewton Odom, 89, of Claxton, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with vascular dementia.
Mrs. Odom was a member of the First Baptist Church of Claxton for 56 years. She worked for Dr. Jesse Tippins at Claxton Veterinary Clinic for many years and retired from the Evans County Library after 20 years of service.
Mrs. Odom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Known as "Granny" by her family, she delighted in hosting family for all occasions. She was well-known for her pound cakes and peanut brittle.
Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" Brewton and Mollie Tippins Brewton.
Surviving are her loving husband of 69 years, Billy L. Odom; two daughters, Connie (Bo) Hendrix and Sheila (Bernardo) Sanchez Vesga; three grandchildren, Wendy Hendrix, Rachel (Danny) Nobles and Jordan Sanchez Vesga (Caitlin Downs); two great-grandchildren, Mollie Kate Nobles and Samuel Luke Nobles; one sister, Melba Akins; and three sisters-in-law, Mary Grosse, Jean Odum and Joan Richey.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton with the Rev. Dr. H. William Perry officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Interment will follow in the Brewton Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, GA 30417; The First Baptist Church of Claxton, 313 West Main Street, Claxton, GA 30417; and Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, GA 30417.
Attendees are asked to follow social-distancing guidelines.
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home and Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nancy Brewton Odom.

Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
