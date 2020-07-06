1/1
Mrs. Natasha Smith
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Natasha Smith, age 42, entered into rest Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence. The native of Bulloch County, Georgia, was the daughter of the late Willie James and Ula Jackson Bostic.
She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School class of '95. She attended Ogeechee Technical College and was a licensed practical nurse.
Natasha Smith was employed by the Westwood Nursing Center and a member of the Lifeway Church of God.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her sons, James Bostic, Statesboro, Ga.; Geremy (Angel) Bostic, Goldsboro, N.C.; and Jerick Bostic, Portal, Ga.; her sister, Gwendolyn Davis, Augusta, Ga.; brothers, James C. Bostic, Denzel Bostic and Vinson Bostic, all of Statesboro, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Viewing took place on the day of the service from 3:30 p.m. until the hour of the service.
` The graveside service and burial was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Portal, GA, with Pastor Xavier Mikell officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2020
