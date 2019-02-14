Nathalee Brown, age 95, of Fayetteville, formerly of Savannah, passed away February 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earlie Brown; and brother, Sewlyn Starling.
Ms. Brown is survived by her daughter, Gail (Kenneth) Bobbitt; brother, Hinton Starling; sister, Sequel (Carl) Hendricks; grandchildren, Ken (Kelley) Bobbitt and David (Lee) Bobbitt; great-grandchildren, Kyle (Terri) Bobbitt, Karson Bobbitt, Jagger Rhodes and Savannah Bobbitt; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place in the chapel of Fox & Weeks Funeral Home in Savannah, Georgia, Friday, February 15, 2019, at 2 o'clock with the Rev. Everett Tomblin officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Cemetery East in Savannah, Ga.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.
Statesboro Herald, February 14, 2019
