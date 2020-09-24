1/1
Dr. Nathaniel Creighton Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Creighton, 77, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away suddenly on September 20, 2020, of a heart attack. Creighton was born in Charleston, S.C., to predeceased parents Charles E. Alexander Jr. and Erleen Burbage Alexander.
He started his educational career after graduating from Murray Vocational High School, Charleston, S.C. He graduated from the University of North Carolina State with a doctorate in industrial education, master's degree from North Carolina State and a Bachelor of Science degree from his beloved alma mater Clemson University. He retired from Georgia Southern University, College of Education.
Just ask any of his students or "his kids" as he liked to call them and they will tell you that "Doc" was passionate about teaching and loved seeing his students find success. He worked tirelessly advocating and promoting at both the state and national levels the importance of technology and engineering instruction.
He was the long-term trustee for the local Beta Rho chapter and received the Laureate Citation for superior teaching from the Epsilon Pi Tau – The International Honorary for Professions in Technology. He started a Technology Student Association at Georgia Southern University.
He was an Eagle Scout. During college he ran track and was a high hurdler. Running was like breathing to him. Besides teaching and his family, running was next. He competed in many local and out of town running meets. One of his favorite things to do was to collect t-shirts from his numerous running meets and he wore them with pride.
He was a member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club and worked in the Pancake House during the fair mixing the pancake batter (a job he loved).
He was always the first one to show up when help was needed. His legacy will live on in the people he loved and met and his beloved students.
Creighton was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.
Creighton is survived by his wife, Debra; stepsons, Clint Brinson, Statesboro; and Jared Brinson (Tiffany), Guyton; daughters, Margaret Black (Dr. Christopher Black), Rock Hill, S.C.; granddaughters, Arielle and Scarlett Black; Mary Bergmann (Paul), New Jersey; granddaughters, Julianna and Madelyn Bergmann; brother, C. Edward Alexander III, Wilmington, N.C.; granddaughters, Bella, Zoey and Riley Brinson, Ansley and Lauren Dean, Guyton, Ga; nephew, Alan Alexander (Brandy); niece, Angel Alexander, Charleston, S.C.
A graveside service for the family will be held in Charleston, S.C., at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nathaniel Creighton Alexander to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro, GA.

Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved