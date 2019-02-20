Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Nettie Jean Stewart. View Sign



She is survived by her children, Brenda (Leroy) Moore, Larry (Bobbie Jean) Stewart, Diane (David Yates) Jenkins, Ricky Stewart, Jack (Robin) Stewart, all of Portal and Daniel (Shannon) Stewart of Benton, Louisiana. She is survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen Insley of Statesboro and Glenda Faye Wall of Savannah. 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Originally from Savannah, she lived in Portal since 1986. She worked as a waitress in her younger days then Pride Manufacturing for several years. She owned and operated "Stewart's Country Cooking" for 20 years in Portal. She appreciated and cared for all the customers and great friends that she met and cooked for. She loved every year she spent working in Portal, from the restaurant to the junk store that she ran out of the old Carter building.

Special friends include her sister from another mother, Sandra Cross, Darci Quinn, Stephanie Miller and Derrick Lamar from the Classic Country Jukebox. Saturday nights spent listening to Classic Country Jukebox with her grandkids are some of her most fondest memories.

A visitation will be Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Joiner Anderson with Pastor Tom Akins officiating.

Pallbearers will be Martin Diaz, David Bunch, Randy Nessmith, Tim Sheffield and Ronnie Stephens.

Interment will be in Portal City Cemetery.



Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2019

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

