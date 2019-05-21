GLENNVILLE -- Nolan Kenneth Brown, 58, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was born October 23, 1960, to Nolan Franklin and Shirley Groover Brown and lived in this area.
He was a native to Bulloch County and was a 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School. He loved to grill and to watch UGA football and the Atlanta Braves. Most importantly, he loved his girls and his grandbabies.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, RJ Eunice.
He is survived by: daughters, Amber Brown and Brandi West of Claxton, Sasha Brown and Lynda Stille of Ellabell, Elizabeth Flory and Jesse Villalobos of Reidsville; Olivia Flory and Tommy Key of Glennville; grandchildren, Jameson Brown, Niki Brown and Gabe Wilkerson; great-granddaughter, Aleigha Villalobos; sisters, Angie Kearney (Mike) of Statesboro, Diane Wynn (Tommy) of Portal and Teresa Hagan (Wayne) of Clito. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home.
The memorial funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home with Dr. Julie Stanley Mack officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nolan Kenneth Brown Memorial Contribution Fund, c/o Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 609, Glennville, GA 30427.
Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 21 to May 28, 2019