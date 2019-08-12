Mrs. Nora Jean Rountree Boddiford, 95, of Sylvania, GA passed away at her home on August 9, 2019 in the presence of family and under care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Mrs. Nora Jean was born in 1925 in Savannah, GA, to the late Pearl Mills and Montague Rountree. She will be remembered for her cooking and her love of gardening. She had a special fondness for all of her grandchildren. She was a long time member of the Buck Creek United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Nelson Boddiford, her parents, son, James Stephen "Jim" Boddiford, infant son, James Cedric Boddiford, and son-in-law, Danny Joyner.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxann Joyner of Sylvania, GA, grandchildren; Jennifer Joyner (Chris) Johnson of Sylvania, GA, James Michael Joyner of Sylvania, GA, Niki Boddiford (Allen) Jenkins of Nevils, GA, Dylan Nelson (Taylor) Boddiford of Statesboro, GA, great-grandchildren; Dale Matthew Johnson, Jimma Lana-Leigh Jenkins, Annslee Marie Joyner, and Dixie Bell Jenkins, sister-in-law, Cinnie Boddiford of Sylvania, GA
Services will be held on Monday, August, 12, 2019 at the Buck Creek United Methodist Church at 11:00am with Kevin Rountree and Rev. Kason McClendon officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Rountree, Billy Pollock, Joe Boddiford, McQue Boddiford, Dylan Boddiford, Allen Jenkins, David Boddiford, Edward Boddiford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buck Creek United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Angie Johnson, 2508 Buck Creek Rd., Sylvania, GA 30467.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Joiner Anderson Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, 2019