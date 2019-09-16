Norma H. Cannady

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma H. Cannady.
Service Information
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA
30461
(912)-764-5683
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Fellowship Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

BROOKLET, Ga. - Norma H. Cannady, age 71, passed away Friday morning September 13, 2019, at East Georgia Regional after a brief illness. The Bulloch County native had lived most of her life in the Brooklet area. Norma worked at Walmart for 19 years as a department manager and was a member of Brooklet First Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook, can vegetables and keep the grass cut.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Levy and Ruby Howard and a grandson, Forrest Cannady.
Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Daniel D. Cannady; three sons, William Cannady (Terry) of Moncks Corner, S.C., Tommy Cannady (Delores) of Guyton and Ricky Cannady, Sr. (Stacie) of Brooklet; one daughter, Brenda Bowler (Larry) of Brooklet; one brother, Perry Kinard (Kathy) of Cheyenne, WY; three sisters, Ola Durham (Keith) of Sumter, S.C., Betty White (Thomas) of Pembroke and Donna Aldrich (Pete) of Brooklet; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Monday September 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday September 15, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com

Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Statesboro, GA   (912) 764-5683