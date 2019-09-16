Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma H. Cannady. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Graveside service 11:00 AM Old Fellowship Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKLET, Ga. - Norma H. Cannady, age 71, passed away Friday morning September 13, 2019, at East Georgia Regional after a brief illness. The Bulloch County native had lived most of her life in the Brooklet area. Norma worked at Walmart for 19 years as a department manager and was a member of Brooklet First Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook, can vegetables and keep the grass cut.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Levy and Ruby Howard and a grandson, Forrest Cannady.

Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Daniel D. Cannady; three sons, William Cannady (Terry) of Moncks Corner, S.C., Tommy Cannady (Delores) of Guyton and Ricky Cannady, Sr. (Stacie) of Brooklet; one daughter, Brenda Bowler (Larry) of Brooklet; one brother, Perry Kinard (Kathy) of Cheyenne, WY; three sisters, Ola Durham (Keith) of Sumter, S.C., Betty White (Thomas) of Pembroke and Donna Aldrich (Pete) of Brooklet; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Monday September 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday September 15, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com



Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at BROOKLET, Ga. - Norma H. Cannady, age 71, passed away Friday morning September 13, 2019, at East Georgia Regional after a brief illness. The Bulloch County native had lived most of her life in the Brooklet area. Norma worked at Walmart for 19 years as a department manager and was a member of Brooklet First Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook, can vegetables and keep the grass cut.Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Levy and Ruby Howard and a grandson, Forrest Cannady.Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Daniel D. Cannady; three sons, William Cannady (Terry) of Moncks Corner, S.C., Tommy Cannady (Delores) of Guyton and Ricky Cannady, Sr. (Stacie) of Brooklet; one daughter, Brenda Bowler (Larry) of Brooklet; one brother, Perry Kinard (Kathy) of Cheyenne, WY; three sisters, Ola Durham (Keith) of Sumter, S.C., Betty White (Thomas) of Pembroke and Donna Aldrich (Pete) of Brooklet; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be Monday September 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard officiating.Visitation will be Sunday September 15, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close