STATESBORO, Ga. -- Oretta J. Keese, 77, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.
Born November 23, 1941, in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Preston Elwood Berlin and the late Mary Irene (Yohe) Berlin.
Oretta retired from JC Penney and enjoyed travelling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Keese, of 28 years, where they lived happily in Huntington, Ind.
She is survived by a son, Jim (Melodie) McNamee of Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Candy McNamee of Houston, Texas; two granddaughters, Abigail McNamee and Amelia McNamee, both of Statesboro. She is further survived by a sister, Bernie Beadle in Chambersburg, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Chris Fowler officiating. The family will receive visitors following the service.
Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 5 to July 12, 2019