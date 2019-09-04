VALDOSTA, Ga. -- Major Pamela D. Dickey lost her only battle, to cancer, on September 2, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.
Pam retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23 distinguished years of service to our country. She served throughout the world as one of the first women officers. Her service tours included both Gulf wars, South Korea, Panama, Italy, Fargo (ND), Omaha (NB), Monterey (CA), Valdosta (GA) and The Pentagon.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Helen Dickey.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph Dickey (Susan) from Knoxville, Tenn.; and her sister, Sandy (Randy) Smith from Statesboro, Ga. Also surviving are her nephews and nieces, Joe Dickey Jr., Melissa Dickey Boff, Tiffany Dickey Curtin, Kelly Morris and Jackson Smith; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Patrick, Katie and Heidi Boff; Jacob Morris, Leo, Abby and Josie Curtin; and Mical Dickey.
A private family service will be held later this year to celebrate Pam's life.
The family requests that remembrances be directed to at www.woundedwarriorproject.org; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019