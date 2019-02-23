Mrs. Pamela Elisa (Gonzales) Williams

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Pamela Elisa (Gonzales) Williams.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Pamela Elisa Gonzales Williams, age 62, passed into rest Friday, February 15, 2019, at her residence. The native of Flushing Queens, New York, resided in Statesboro, Ga., several years and was a cook.
She is survived by her daughter, Shakeri Williams; a son, Tyronn Williams; her caregiver and companion, Jimmy Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; grandsons, Armani Williams, Allen Brown and Grayson Williams; a granddaughter, Ava Davis; siblings, Cheryl Gibson, Victor Gibson and Carlton Gibson; an uncle, several aunts, eight nieces, two nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Funeral Home
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.