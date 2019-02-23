STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Pamela Elisa Gonzales Williams, age 62, passed into rest Friday, February 15, 2019, at her residence. The native of Flushing Queens, New York, resided in Statesboro, Ga., several years and was a cook.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Pamela Elisa (Gonzales) Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Shakeri Williams; a son, Tyronn Williams; her caregiver and companion, Jimmy Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; grandsons, Armani Williams, Allen Brown and Grayson Williams; a granddaughter, Ava Davis; siblings, Cheryl Gibson, Victor Gibson and Carlton Gibson; an uncle, several aunts, eight nieces, two nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2019