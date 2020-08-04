ELLABELL -- Patricia Ann (Fetzer) Parrish, 66, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born April 2, 1954, the second daughter of Leo and Bonnie Fetzer. She was a graduate of Effingham County High School Class of 1972 and then graduated from Armstrong State University Class of 1982.
She served over 30 years as a registered/operating room nurse, first at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, and later retiring from Effingham Hospital. She was well-known as a caring, knowledgeable, hard-working nurse that patients, doctors and co-workers could depend on.
She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Marlow and enjoyed sewing, backing and going on cruises.
She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Parrish, in 1981. They resided in Bryan County, Georgia, where they raised their three sons. She was the loving grandmother to six grandchildren and favorite aunt to a multitude of nieces, nephews and neighborhood children.
Patricia's home was always a place of gathering with family and friends, where laughter, fellowship, great food and fun was always the norm. When she wasn't cruising and relaxing with Dick, she was enjoying time with her grandkids baking, crafting or shopping. She always had "something" fun to do up her sleeve. If a dress needed mending, or a cake needed baking, Patricia was the one to call. Her life was a true example of a cheerful heart dedicated to her family and friends. She had a deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior, and she always volunteered where needed in her church and community.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dick; her three sons and their families, Gabe and Mya Robertson (Stone, Alex); Ricky and Alicia Parrish (Griffin, Gatlyn); Bruce and Brittany Parrish (Luke, Ellie Joy); and her sister, Connie and Jimmy Hayes.
The family respectfully wishes to have a private service.
The family requests that donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 121 Noel C. Conaway Road, Guyton, GA 31312; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Patricia Ann (Fetzer) Parrish.
Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.